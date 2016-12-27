Solvay completes the divestment of its Solvay Indupa stake to Unipar

Breaking News
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Brussels, December 27, 2016 — Solvay has completed the sale of its 70.59% stake in Solvay Indupa to Brazilian chemical group Unipar Carbocloro, following the approval earlier this month of the Brazilian antitrust authority CADE.

The sale of Solvay Indupa, producers of PVC and caustic soda in Brazil and Argentina, marks another important step in Solvay’s transformation,” said Vincent De Cuyper, member of Solvay’s Executive Committee.

An international chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions which consume less energy and reduce CO2 emissions, optimize the use of resources and improve the quality of life. Solvay serves diversified global end markets, including automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, building and construction as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with about 30,900 employees spread across 53 countries. It generated pro forma net sales of € 12.4 bn in 2015, with 90% made from activities where it ranks among the world’s top 3 players. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB – Reuters: SOLB.BR).

Caroline Jacobs Kimberly Stewart Jodi Allen Geoffroy Raskin Bisser Alexandrov
Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations
+32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 9733573283 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687
         
         
         

