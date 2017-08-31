Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by Songa Offshore SE (the “Company”) regarding the new convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 17 April 2016.



Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD 4,047,671 have today been converted into 2,003,797 ordinary shares in the Company.



Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is reduced to USD 110,243,020 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the Company has increased to 134,665,900.



31 August 2017

Limassol, Cyprus

