SOTI First to Combine Mobility and IoT Management with the Introduction of Linux Support

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTI SYNC — Today at SOTI SYNC, the company’s global customer and partner conference, SOTI announced the first Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution to manage mixed mobility and IoT deployments, with the introduction of support for Linux. This is part of the newest update to the company’s flagship EMM product, SOTI MobiControl, available from October 31, 2017.

SOTI MobiControl will now enable remote support of Linux-based devices, machines and intelligent IoT endpoints. Remote access empowers IT departments to diagnose and fix a problem in the field, while file sync ensures devices have the latest content such as files and configurations. SOTI MobiControl protects Linux devices against unauthorized access and exploits, by hardening Linux endpoints against attacks, ensuring devices are not left with default passwords, and automating and scheduling OS and app updates to patch vulnerabilities. All communication between the device and SOTI MobiControl is secured, preventing attacks.

This announcement comes on the heels of the SOTI ONE platform launch on May 9, 2017, further demonstrating the company’s visionary advancements into managing the next wave of enterprise mobility.

“We recognized a major gap in the marketplace: the need for a single, integrated solution to secure and easily manage mobile devices, as well as the dedicated-devices commonly in use by businesses. We are also seeing a plethora of IoT endpoints, many of which are on Linux, that will access the corporate network and therefore require intelligent management,” said Graham Watts, Principal Product Manager at SOTI.

“Mobility is changing the way we work. Businesses need to support mobile workers wherever they are – in the field, warehouse, storefront, or hospital room – no matter the form factor or OS. SOTI has been laser focused on empowering our customers to do exactly this for 20 years. Our newest version of SOTI MobiControl with Linux support is a powerful step along the important journey of enabling our customers to take full advantage of the next wave of mobility. Our proactive roadmap and delivery of visionary technology addresses the problems the enterprise will face, readying them for the mobile-first future with unmatched security and control.”

Gartner predicts that by 2020 there will be 30 billion devices connected to the internet.1 That’s billions of endpoints from sensors, actuators, printers, scanners wearables robots and other devices not yet imagined, which will be tasked with delivering essential business operations with technology not yet developed. With its lower cost and open-source nature, many of these endpoints will be running Linux and all require comprehensive, full life-cycle management and security. In today’s hyper-connected world, SOTI MobiControl goes beyond traditional mobility management of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, by securely managing the growing list of IoT devices running the Linux OS. SOTI MobiControl is the only solution to offer full management of Google Android, Apple iOS, Microsoft Windows and now, Linux.

From our homes, offices, hospitals, schools and factories, Linux is all around us, but until now, Linux management has been largely ignored by traditional mobility management vendors. From state-of-the-art supercomputers and mission-critical enterprise servers, to tiny sensors and endpoints, Linux is an open-source, low-cost alternative to expensive commercial operating systems, and the operating system of choice for over 80 per cent of IoT devices and 67 per cent of IoT gateways.2

In its newest update, SOTI MobiControl 14 has many new functionalities to help IT departments reduce downtime and workload, decrease maintenance-related expenses and cut cost through automation and scheduling. These updates directly address concerns felt by 52 per cent of employees who, according to a global study carried out by Arlington Research, feel mobility downtime seriously hinders their ability to work.

that simplifies the management of large, complex mobility and IoT deployments. The re-design includes powerful search capabilities, new dynamic dashboards, and reporting enhancements that will empower IT Administrators to quickly troubleshoot and resolve mobile issues and improve visibility into their device deployments. SOTI MobiControl 14 also adds enhanced API support to enable full automation of device and application management from strategic enterprise solutions. Additionally, it includes many enhancements to improve the management of Google Android, Apple iOS and Microsoft Windows devices.

In addition to the updates to SOTI MobiControl, SOTI ONE’s integrated suite of solutions are helping businesses deliver on a connected future. Available for beta trials, SOTI Snap, a cross-platform, rapid mobile applications development solution enables companies to take the cost, complexity and coding out of mobile application development for business. SOTI is also announcing SOTI Central, the company’s online community and marketplace for partners and customers to get answers from product experts, interact, and browse a library of products and services built around SOTI ONE solutions.

General availability for SOTI MobiControl 14, SOTI Snap and SOTI Central will commence on October 31, 2017.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net.

1 Gartner, “Eight Dimensions of Business Ecosystems Enable the Digital Age,” by Betsy Burton, Marcus Blosch, Hung LeHong, Kristin R. Moyer. April 12, 2017

2 Eclipse Foundation, “IoT Developer Survey Results.” April 18, 2017