South Korea says Moon and Trump agree on need for stronger North Korea sanctions

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea’s presidential office said following a telephone call between the two leaders on Sunday.
