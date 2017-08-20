South Korea’s Moon says military exercises with U.S. not meant to raise tensions

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday joint military exercises starting with U.S. forces on Monday are purely of a defensive nature and do not aim to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.
