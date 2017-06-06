SouthCrest Financial Group and SouthCrest Bank Announce opening of offices in Midtown Atlanta

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

ATLANTA, June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SCSG) announces the official opening and relocation of the bank’s headquarters and corporate offices to the prestigious Federal Home Loan Bank Building at 1475 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

The announcement marks a major highpoint in Schmitt’s strategy to build SouthCrest Bank into a leading commercial financial services provider for businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in the core 13-county Metro Atlanta.

“This highly-visible, prominent location in the midst of one of Atlanta’s most active business centers will provide SouthCrest Bank and SouthCrest Financial Group with ideal positioning to execute key next steps in our long-term strategic vision to significantly grow this enterprise,” said Schmitt.

“This historic event is another impressive milestone in SouthCrest’s 100 plus year legacy of always evolving and growing to anticipate and meet the needs of the customers and markets we serve,” said Schmitt. “I could not be more proud of the outstanding professionals in all of our locations who continue to work so hard to convert our vision into reality while providing stellar client service daily.” 

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a $550 million asset bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The company operates an 11-branch network in Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A., an Atlanta-based mid-market bank catering to businesses up to $100 million in revenue. The bank provides a full suite of retail, high-net-worth, entrepreneurial and commercial banking services, in addition to cutting edge treasury management services. For more information, please visit https://www.southcrestbank.com/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

CONTACT: Media Contact: 
Andrew Bowen, APR
[email protected]
www.clearviewcom.com

