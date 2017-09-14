Breaking News
Sovrin Foundation Releases World's First Public Distributed Ledger for Self-Sovereign Identity

Salt Lake City, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sovrin Foundation announced the launch of the provisional Sovrin Network, the world’s first truly self-sovereign digital identity system. The Sovrin Network operates on a distributed ledger — technology sometimes referred to as a blockchain — built from the ground up for this purpose.

Offered by the Sovrin Foundation as a free public utility upon which any entity can build secure, private, and fast identity applications, the Sovrin Network is live and being run on validator nodes hosted by Sovrin stewards that have agreed to the legally binding Sovrin Provisional Trust Framework.

“The promise of a global, public identity system that gives every person control over their online identity, and complete confidence can in the identities of all counterparties, is finally a reality,” said Sovrin Foundation Chairman Phillip J. Windley, PhD. “Self-sovereign identity has been sorely missing from the Internet since its inception. Thanks to the development of distributed ledger technology, and the powerful performance and privacy capabilities that Sovrin adds to it, this vexing shortcoming of the Internet’s foundational architecture is now remedied.”

The Sovrin Foundation itself, together with a sandbox version of the platform, were launched in September 2016. With the release of the full network, immutable data is being written to the Sovrin ledger and developers are now free to begin building identity applications on it. 

Dr. Windley believes that the killer application of the Sovrin network will be the exchange of verifiable claims — third-party attestations that function just like physical credentials do in the offline world. These claims allow individuals to remotely present identifying information that remains under the individual’s control yet is as valid and at least as secure as presenting identity documents in person.

Windley compared the governance of the Sovrin network to the independent nature of the Internet itself, which is accessible to all without centralized control. The Sovrin is governed on the principle of ‘diffuse trust’ using a constitution-like, legally binding Trust Framework executed between an international group of independent industry stewards.” These stewards include Arizona’s Desert School Credit Union, Italy’s InfoCert, and Qiy Foundation based in The Netherlands. 

InfoCert is Europe’s leading issuer of digital certificates managing more than 300,000,000 digital transactions per year.

“Digital trust and innovation are our core business, which is why we are part of this initiative,” said InfoCert Chief Innovation Officer Carmine Auletta. “Today, certification authorities like InfoCert are playing a key role in managing digital identities. Blockchain, in the future, could empower people, but also companies or even objects, to effectively manage, control and rule their own identity. We look forward to testing such promising technology and finding ways to bring real value to our customers.”

About the Sovrin Foundation
The international, non-profit Sovrin Foundation is led by a constitutional Trust Framework that ensures its independence from government or industry influence and codifies its dedication to providing self-sovereign digital identity for all. The Sovrin network is operated by independent stewards and uses the power of a hybrid distributed ledger as a fast, private and secure framework for providing every person, organization, and connected device a permanent identity with which to transact online and operate securely in everyday life. Learn more about the Trust Framework underlying the Sovrin network here. 

About InfoCert
InfoCert is the European leader in the law compliant digital preservation of documents and registered e-mail services, and is the leader Italian Certification Authority of digital signatures. InfoCert designs and develops high-tech solutions for the dematerialization of document processing providing document management and digital preservation solutions, digital signatures and registered e-mails. With offices in Rome, Milan and Padua, InfoCert is a qualified partner for companies operating in the fields of Banking, Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Commercial Distribution, Environment, Quality, Safety, Health, Public Administration, Trade Associations and Professional Associations.

