BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spain mounted a sweeping anti-terror operation on Friday after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people before fleeing, in what police suspect was one of multiple planned attacks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spain hunts driver who killed 13 in Barcelona, says foils bomb plot - August 17, 2017
- U.S. Navy, citing poor seamanship, removes commanders of warship in deadly crash - August 17, 2017
- Spain hunts driver who killed 13 in Barcelona, foils bomb plot - August 17, 2017