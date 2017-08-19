Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack

BARCELONA/RIPOLL, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish police were on Saturday searching for the driver of a van that plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, killing 13 people, in one of two deadly attacks in Catalonia carried out by a network of suspected Islamist militants.
