MIAMI BEACH, Florida (Reuters) – With a police officer close behind, Israel Hernandez-Llach ducked into an apartment building and dashed down the hall. Bursting through a rear exit, he scrambled over an iron fence, landing hard on a parked car, and sprinted across the parking lot.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis promises support to Ukraine, but no arms - August 24, 2017
- Special Report: How Taser inserts itself into investigations involving its weapons - August 24, 2017
- Free rent, iconic sites offered in race for London’s EU agencies - August 24, 2017