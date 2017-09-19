St. Louis mayor to meet with protesters after nights of violence

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Activists in St. Louis plan to voice their concerns directly to the mayor on Tuesday over the acquittal of a white policeman who shot a black man to death, a verdict that sparked four night of violent protest.
