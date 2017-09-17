St. Louis protest turns violent after earlier peaceful march over police acquittal

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Clashes between demonstrators and riot-clad police marred the end of what had been a largely peaceful second day of protest rallies in St Louis following the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
