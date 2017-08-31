ST1 NORDIC OY, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2017

During the first half of 2017, the business of St1 Nordic group was stable in all of the group’s home markets. The growth of net sales by EUR 285 million to EUR 2,412.6 million was due to the level of oil price compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Operating profit was EUR 59.4 million, down by EUR 5.5 from the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax amounted to EUR 48.2 million, whereas in the corresponding period of 2016 it was EUR 47.3.

Consolidated equity increased to EUR 444.7 million. Cash flow from operations remained strong and amounted to EUR 100.5 million. The group continued to reduce its borrowings by reducing the use of the revolving credit facility. St1 Nordic Oy continues the commercial paper programme launched at the end of 2016 in order to optimise the group funding together with the revolving credit facility. At the end of June, there was a total of EUR 40 million worth of commercial papers.

On account of a competition authority ruling, St1 Nordic will divest its chain of 39 automated St1 filling stations, St1 Norge Automat AS, in Norway. The divestment was approved by the competition authority in July, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the near future.