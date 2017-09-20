Stage 13 Launches Original Scripted Horror Anthology Series ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ on go90 Tuesday, October 3

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stage 13, the fearless digital content brand that is part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, and Verizon’s mobile entertainment destination go90 today announced the psychological horror anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will be premiering on October 3rd exclusively on go90. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” marks Stage 13’s second series to launch on go90.

The critically acclaimed “Two Sentence Horror Stories” has enjoyed unprecedented recognition from major film festivals, including Tribeca Film Festival, LA Film Festival, Outfest, SeriesFest and Fantastic Fest and won the FOX Inclusion Award at this year’s Outfest.

A fresh and provocative anthology series inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, it taps into universal primal fears — death, abandonment, and loneliness — filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation.

Created by Writer/Director/Producer Vera Miao (“Best Friends Forever”), the series’ episodes each has its own director: Miao and acclaimed horror directors Danny Perez (“Antibirth”), JD Dillard (“Sleight” and upcoming “Sweetheart”) and Ryan Spindell (“The Babysitter Murders”).

Each episode is inspired by its own horror story told in two sentences and uses the genre as of way to weave in social horror and a range of contemporary issues including racism, LGBTQ, cyber-bullying and the pursuit of beauty. The five-episode series will be available on go90.com, part of Verizon’s global media portfolio of video content and platforms with a new episode available every Tuesday starting on October 3rd.

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” episodes will premiere every Tuesday in the following order:

“Ma” (directed by Vera Miao): When Mona falls for Erica, the new neighbor next door, she learns how far Ma will go to keep her “perfect” Chinese daughter home.

"Snap" (directed by Danny Perez): A notoriously cruel celebrity blogger dismisses a mysterious foe as harmless…until he wakes up to a video of himself sleeping on his own phone.

"Guilt Trip" (directed by JD Dillard): After picking up a victim of police brutality, a Good Samaritan is forced to rethink her decision on the dark and isolated road with the stranger in her car.

"Singularity" (directed by Vera Miao): After a transgender biohacker implants revolutionary technology into her own body, she is terrified to discover she can tap more than just the internet.

"Second Skin" (directed by Ryan Spindell): When a street-smart young woman accepts an invitation to a luxurious spa, she discovers just how far the powerful patrons will go to stay on the cutting edge of beauty.

“Vera Miao and the creative team behind ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ produced five chilling and twisted episodes with a cinematic aesthetic that will keep horror fans on their toes and wanting more,” said Diana Mogollón, SVP and General Manager Stage 13. “The series features stories and characters that reflect the diversity that young audiences crave, which is what Stage 13 and go90 are all about.”

ABOUT STAGE 13

Stage 13 is a fearless, original digital content brand showcasing a new generation of inspired talent and voices in scripted and unscripted storytelling. Creating dynamic, unapologetic series for a multidimensional audience, Stage 13 is a part of the Warner Bros Digital Networks.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS

Warner Bros. Digital Networks is responsible for creating and building the Studio’s digital and OTT video services, producing digital native content and growing Warner Bros.’ direct-to-consumer capabilities by expanding Warner Bros.’ footprint by launching new offerings, growing current company-owned services and making strategic alliances. As part of Time Warner’s overall growth in direct-to-consumer offerings, WBDN works closely with sister divisions Turner and HBO. WBDN’s current portfolio includes Boomerang (a partnership with Turner), DramaFever, Machinima, Warner Archive, Stage 13, Uninterrupted (a partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter), Ellen Digital Ventures (a partnership with Ellen DeGeneres) and a DC-branded service debuting in 2018. WBDN also has a number of initiatives in various stages of development which will be rolled out as part of the division’s ongoing strategy.

ABOUT GO90

go90 is a premium mobile entertainment destination for the best in live sports and original content. go90 is part of Verizon’s global media portfolio of video content and platforms, which includes OATH brands – AOL, HuffPost, Yahoo View, Yahoo Sports – and COMPLEX Networks and more. go90 features 1,400 hours of originals from sought-after creators and talent and 25,000 hours of live sports and TV. go90 content can be viewed free from the app on iOS, Android or at go90.com.

