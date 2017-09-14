Standard Chartered Completes Strategic Investment and Joint Innovation Agreement with Paxata

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Standard Chartered has made a strategic investment and entered into a joint innovation agreement with Paxata, a leading enterprise information management company based in Redwood City, California. This investment and the introduction of Paxata’s adaptive information platform will further accelerate the Bank’s agenda of being a digital bank with a human touch by making data more accessible and improving the way its employees use information to make better decisions.

By allowing self-service access to information, Paxata will empower Standard Chartered employees, even those without technology backgrounds, to transform raw data into trustworthy business information they can turn into action. As the tool sits on top of the bank’s data lake, any employee who needs to analyse the bank’s data in their work, whether in finance, compliance or risk, can take advantage of easy-to-use and rich interactive capabilities to understand, transform, and combine complex data from different sources for better analytics and reporting.

Michael Gorriz, Group Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered said: “Joining the dots across different data sources and extracting value out of data is an important element of the Bank’s strategy as a diverse global bank. Paxata is helping us transform raw data into an insightful information fabric and this can help increase our speed of decision-making. This investment is an important step in building our capabilities as a data-driven company where employees in all functions are able to harness data at their fingertips.”

In addition to the investment, Standard Chartered has entered into a joint research and development initiative with Paxata to investigate sophisticated algorithms for searching, linking, aggregating and classifying data.

“We are deeply honoured to partner with Standard Chartered,” said Prakash Nanduri, co-founder and CEO of Paxata. “Their commitment to digitisation and information democratisation is 100% in line with our vision and this investment and joint innovation agreement validates and significantly enhances our unique value proposition of being the only intelligent, enterprise-scale, self-service, information management platform with built-in governance, capable of being deployed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world.”



Standard Chartered first partnered with Paxata in 2016 for a compliance project.

Technology is at the heart of Standard Chartered’s strategy – driving efficiencies, increasing automation, introducing global platforms, reducing manual errors and strengthening how it combats financial crime. In 2015, it announced it was investing about USD3 billion over 3 years in technology and systems. In 2016, the Bank announced its investment in Ripple, a leading distributed ledger company to co-develop commercially viable applications for global trade and payments.

Paxata opened its Asia Pacific headquarters office in Singapore in December 2016 as part of its Asia-centric international growth plan.

About Paxata

Paxata is the pioneer in empowering all business consumers to intelligently transform raw data into ready information, instantly with an enterprise-grade, self-service, scalable, intelligent platform. Our Adaptive Information Platform weaves data into an information fabric from any source, any cloud, or any enterprise to create trusted information. With Paxata, business consumers use clicks, not code to achieve results in minutes, not months. Companies around the globe rely on Paxata to get smart about information at the speed of thought. Be an Information Inspired Business.

Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New York, Ohio, Washington DC, and Singapore. Visit www.paxata.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with more than 80,000 employees and a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets. We bank the people and companies driving investment, trade and the creation of wealth across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

For more information please visit www.sc.com. Explore our insights and comment on our blog, BeyondBorders. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.