Standard & Poor’s has affirmed ‘AA+/A-1+’ credit ratings on the Unemployment Insurance Fund

Unemployment Insurance Fund Stock Exchange Release 21 September 2017 at 9 a.m.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed on Sept. 20, 2017, its ‘AA+/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on The Unemployment Insurance Fund (TVR) with stable outlook. S&P has therefore kept TVR’s credit rating unchanged.

Standard & Poor’s equalizes its ratings on TVR with the ratings on Finland. On Sept. 15, 2017, S&P affirmed its ‘AA+/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings on Finland with stable outlook.

