Star Navigation Systems Announces New Sales Agency

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), announces that it has entered into a new sales partnership with Big Data Avionics Corp (“BDA”), which will hold “non-exclusive” international sales rights to the sales of Star’s STAR-A.D.S.® System. The agreement has an initial term of one year, with two further five year renewals possible if performance benchmarks are attained.

Big Data Avionics Corp is powered by 35 years of seasoned marketing and sales experience in the technology sales field.

Sales access to all of Star’s products (Star-ISMS ®, Star-M.M.I.™,  V-trk ™  and MEDEVAC ) will be part of future discussions.  

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO of BDA said:

“We are extremely proud that Star Navigation has put their trust upon BDA Corp for the sales of their amazing products. We would like to establish a fruitful relationship with Star and develop an increased trust between buyers and Star’s products. We are excited for this endeavour to begin and connect with our contacts in the aviation, and shipping industries while bringing success to BDA as well as Star.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

