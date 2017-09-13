Starcore Reports Q1 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starcore International Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX:SAM) has filed the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico and toll processing operations in Matehuala, Mexico. The full version of the Company’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2017 (unaudited):

Cash and short-term investments on hand is $7.4 million at July 31, 2017;

Gold and silver sales of $8.1 million;

Loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share;

EBITDA(1) of $443;

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company’s unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2017 and 2016:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) Quarter ended

July 31, 2017 2016 Revenues $ 8,095 $ 7,188 Cost of Sales (8,474 ) (6,040 ) Earnings (loss) from mining and toll processing operations (379 ) 1,148 Administrative Expenses (600 ) (857 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 685 195 Net income $ (294 ) $ 486 (i) Income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 (ii) Income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1) For the three months ended July 31, 2017 2016 Net income $ (294 ) $ 486 Income tax recovery (685 ) (195 ) Interest 26 212 Depreciation and depletion 1,396 1,361 EBITDA $ 443 $ 1,864 EBITDA MARGIN(2) 5.5 % 25.9 %

(1) EBITDA (“Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization”) is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation’s market share price. (2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company’s operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation’s market share price.

Production Highlights for the three month period ended July 31, 2017:

Equivalent gold production of 3,888 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,052/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,244/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the periods ended July 31, 2017 and 2016 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2017:

Actual Results for Unit of measure 3 months ended

July 31, 2017 3 months ended

July 31, 2016 12 months ended

April 30, 2017 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 3.7 4.0 14.2 Minie Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 15.2 15.8 66.1 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 3.9 4.2 15.2 Silver to Gold equivalency ratio 74.9 71.6 70.2 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.97 2.17 1.97 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 12.6 16.2 16.1 Mine Gold recovery percent 85.0 % 86.6 % 81.5 % Mine Silver recovery percent 51.2 % 46.0 % 46.5 % Milled thousands of tonnes 69.8 66.1 275.1 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars 59 54 53 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars 1,052 853 969

“We are focused on production and additions to management will assist in restoring production to normal levels,” reported Robert Eadie, President of the Company.

About Starcore

Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V., which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico, and Altiplano Gold Silver, S.A. de C.V., which operates the newly commissioned Altiplano Concentrate Processing Plant located in Matehuala, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company is also engaged in owning, acquiring, exploiting, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in North America.

