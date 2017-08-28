Starkey Hearing Technologies Introduces a New Dimension in Hearing Health with iQ Hearing Aid Line Based on Virtual Reality Research

Minneapolis, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starkey® Hearing Technologies, one of the world’s leading hearing technology companies, is launching a new line of hearing aids based on the company’s cutting-edge research in virtual reality, advanced neuroscience, and audiology and signal processing. Designed to create a truly immersive hearing experience for patients, the iQ product lines include: Muse iQ, a complete line of 900sync™ technology wireless hearing aids; SoundLens Synergy iQ, a new invisible-in-the-canal hearing aid; Halo iQ, smartphone-compatible hearing aids; and the brand-new TruLink Remote.

“As part of our commitment to lead the world in hearing innovation, we are excited to share the results of our collaboration with the world’s top researchers in today’s most advanced technologies,” Starkey Hearing Technologies President Brandon Sawalich said. “By working closely with leading researchers in the fields of neuroscience, virtual reality and audiology and signal processing to integrate advancements into our award-winning products, we can now provide patients with new levels of presence, clarity and personalization and other benefits previously unattainable with traditional hearing devices.”

New Features with Acuity OS 2, Inspired by Virtual Reality Research

Built with Starkey Hearing Technologies’ proven Synergy platform and Acuity™ OS 2 operating system, the iQ technologies include a suite of revolutionary new features that deliver the presence, clarity and personalization patients have previously missed during the moments that matter most. Four of the most notable new features include:

Acuity Immersion – Designed to leverage microphone placement to aid with high-frequency information for improved sound quality and sense of special awareness, this breakthrough technology has the potential to help patients relearn key acoustic brain cues to support clear speech, a sense of presence and spatial attention for vital connection to their environment. Acuity Immersion takes the key natural cues needed for spatial awareness and shifts them to provide the wearer with both clear speech and a sense of presence and connection to their environment. By giving the wearer’s brain access to these cues, iQ hearing aids can help wearers’ brains relearn these key cues and thereby reassert spatial perception.

– Designed to restore front-to-back cues for a more natural, safer listening experience. Speech Indicators for memory – Provide descriptive names for memory environments rather than numeric indicators.

– Provide descriptive names for memory environments rather than numeric indicators. Smart VC – Allows for an increase in gain in all channels not already at maximum, to give wearers a desired increase in loudness when needed.

“The iQ line represents a brand-new dimension in hearing technology research and innovation,” Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Achin Bhowmik said. “We anticipate that our new products will have a dramatic impact on our patients’ lives—and change the game in the global hearing aid industry.”

Muse iQ, Muse iQ CROS and SoundLens Synergy iQ

Designed to provide high-quality, natural sound in even the most challenging environments, Muse iQ and SoundLens Synergy iQ hearing aids offer pristine audibility and streaming for individuals with single-sided hearing loss. All Muse iQ and SoundLens Synergy iQ devices work with SurfLink wireless accessories to provide ear-to-ear streaming of calls, music and media, remote hearing aid control and a personalized hearing experience.

Muse iQ hearing aids are available in both custom and standard styles, and the Muse iQ micro RIC 312t is also available in a rechargeable option. Finally, Muse iQ CROS and BiCROS systems offer pristine audibility and streaming for individuals with single-sided hearing loss.

SoundLens Synergy iQ hearing aids offer wearers an invisible, custom fit hearing solution featuring Starkey Hearing Technologies most advanced technology and supreme sound quality.

Halo iQ and the NEW TruLink Remote

Powered by Starkey Hearing Technologies’ TruLink 2.4 GHz wireless hearing technology, Halo iQ smartphone compatible hearing aids enable connectivity with iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®, Apple Watch®, and select Android™ devices, providing the most natural audio experience yet, immersing people in the sounds of the things and places they love most.

A brand-new wireless accessory, the TruLink Remote is compatible with Apple® or Android and works without a smartphone, opening the world of Halo iQ to more people.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded in 1967, the company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands – Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. As the only American-owned and American-operated provider of hearing technologies, Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to support veterans and active military service personnel with the best in American innovation, including a suite of revolutionary hearing technologies and other resources. Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 5,000 people, operates 22 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.

