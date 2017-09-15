Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran on District Court Decision in Chicago v. Sessions

Washington, D.C, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran issued the following statement on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois’ decision in Chicago v. Sessions:

“The U.S. Conference of Mayors applauds the District Court decision granting a nationwide injunction of troubling requirements the Justice Department placed on Byrne JAG funding. We reiterate our belief that these restrictions are unlawful, going way beyond the limited, largely administrative authority that Congress provided to the Attorney General in the Byrne JAG statute; unconstitutional, violating the spending clause of the U.S. Constitution; and represent an unwarranted federal intrusion into local policing practices that will jeopardize public safety. Chicago’s victory in this action halting the Administration’s overreach can be credited to the leadership shown by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.”

###

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3627bb7-b8bb-4ebe-b8c9-7405482c1bb1

CONTACT: Sara Durr The U.S. Conference of Mayors 202-215-1811 [email protected]