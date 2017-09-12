Statement re Exercise of Warrant

12 September 2017

Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)

Exercise of warrant

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things (IoT), announces that it will issue and allott 198,151 Ordinary Shares of 0.02 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the exercise of a share warrant exercisable at 4 pence per share.

Application will be made for the 198,151 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on or around 8:00 a.m. on 18 September 2017 (“Admission”).

The warrant was issued to Jon Penney, the vendor, as part of the consideration for the purchase of Cryptosoft Limited (now known as Device Authority Ltd) in September 2014.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission its issued share capital will consist of 129,566,855 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use these figures as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries