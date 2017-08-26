Still powerful Hurricane Harvey slows after bashing into Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Reuters) – Hurricane Harvey moved slowly but powerfully across Texas on Saturday, downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but only after hammering the coast with life-threatening winds and the prospect of catastrophic flooding.
