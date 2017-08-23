STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2017 Semi Annual Accounts

Geneva, August 23, 2017 – STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2017 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended July 1, 2017, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets.

The Company’s Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) can be found at www.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2016, the Company’s net revenues were $6.97 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

