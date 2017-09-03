Storm damage in Texas could reach up to $180 billion: governor

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Extensive damage left by Hurricane Harvey in Texas is estimated at between $150 billion to $180 billion, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday, which could be more than 20 times bigger than the $7.85 billion initial funding requested by U.S. President Donald Trump from Congress last week.
