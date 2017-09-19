Strong quake near Mexico City kills more than 138

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least 138 people died when a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings in the heavily populated capital where rescuers scoured frantically under the rubble of ruins for survivors.
