Breaking News
Home / Top News / Strongbow Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.33 Million

Strongbow Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.33 Million

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of common shares previously announced on August 30, 2017. Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

On September 11, 2017, Strongbow issued 9,500,000 common shares to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) at $0.14 per share for gross proceeds of $1,330,000. Osisko is Strongbow’s largest shareholder. Following this issuance, Osisko’s basic shareholding increases to 23,833,333 common shares, representing 33.7% of Strongbow’s issued and outstanding share capital; in addition, Osisko holds 7,333,333 warrants convertible into 7,333,333 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20. The common shares issued to Osisko are subject to a four month hold period which expires on January 12, 2018.

Osisko’s participation in the private placement is a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Strongbow is relying on the exemption from the requirement for a formal valuation found in paragraph (b) of Section 5.5 [Issuer not listed on specified markets] of MI 61-101. With respect to the requirement for minority holder approval, Strongbow is relying on the exemption found in paragraph 1(b) of Section 5.7 [Fair market value not more than $2,500,000] in MI 61-101.

For additional information please contact Richard Williams at (604) 638-8005 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR – London)
Tel:    +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe            [email protected]
Camilla Horsfall    [email protected]
Nick Elwes    [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.