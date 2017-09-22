Structured Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) – Credit Event notice

Breaking News
Nordea Bank AB (publ)

 

________________________________________

 

 ISSUANCE

 

by

NORDEA BANK AB (publ)

of

 

instruments listed in Annex 1

 

Issued pursuant to the Structured Note Programme (the “Notes”)

________________________________________

CREDIT EVENT NOTICE

On 20 September 2017 ISDA’s (International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.) Americas Determination Committee resolved that a Bankrupcty Credit Event has occurred in relation to the Reference Entity Toys R Us Inc.

Nordea Bank AB (publ) has determined, based on the above, that a Credit Event under the Terms and Conditions of the Notes has occurred in relation to Toys R Us Inc, which is a Reference Entity in the Notes.

The date of the Credit Event is 19 September 2017.

As the Credit Event related to Toys R Us Inc may reduce the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest amount is calculated (if any), holdings, trading lots and pool factors at Clearing System(s) and/or listing venue(s) are updated where applicable, see Annex 1.

Capitalized terms used in this notice have the same meaning as in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus for the Notes.

For further information regarding the determination of the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest is calculated (if any), reference is made to the Final Terms for the respective Notes.

Dated 22 September 2017

 

 

 NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)


 

 

Annex 1

 

ISIN Loan number Name Number of Credit Events that have occurred New redemption amount and the amount on which the interest is calculated (if any)
DK0030394630 B524 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Interval 2022 1 139.20%
FI4000069190 A313 Luottotodistus USA High Yield 6 122.20%
FI4000090899 A735 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Tuotto 5 100.00%
FI4000148986 A921 Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 7/2020 4 96.00%
FI4000149216 A999 Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-25 % USD 4 221.76%
FI4000149240 B004 Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-25 % 4 196.56%
FI4000149539 B088 Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-34.3434 % 3 186.91%
FI4000149893 B183 Erillislaina CDX NA HY s25 Tranche 0-35 % 3 237.71%
FI4000149901 B195 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra USD 3 180.00%
FI4000149919 B188 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 3 100.00%
FI4000149927 B194 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra 3 162.00%
FI4000149943 B201 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra NOK 3 177.00%
FI4000149950 B202 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra UB 3 100.00%
FI4000176821 B231 Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 1/2021 3 97.00%
FI4000176847 B233 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra 3 175.00%
FI4000176854 B234 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki 15-35 % Ekstra 3 100.00%
FI4000176920 B248 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka Maltti USD 3 136.00%
FI4000176953 B272 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra 3 170.00%
FI4000177043 B298 Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 7/2021 2 98.00%
FI4000177100 B310 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra 2 155.00%
FI4000177183 B333 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra 2 135.00%
FI4000177191 B337 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 2 100.00%
FI4000177225 B353 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 2 100.00%
FI4000177266 B375 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra USD 2 150.00%
FI4000177290 B382 Erillislaina Yrityskori Amerikka III/2016 2 100.00%
FI4000177324 B389 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra 2 158.00%
FI4000177373 B415 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 2 100.00%
FI4000177498 B467 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 2 100.00%
FI4000177506 B469 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 2 100.00%
FI4000177514 B470 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra 2 161.00%
FI4000177571 B486 Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 1/2022 1 98.99%
FI4000236617 B577 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra 1 100.00%
FI4000236674 B589 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko 1 165.00%
FI4000236690 B591 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko 1 141.00%
FI4000236716 B610 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu 1 178.00%
FI4000236757 B622 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu USD 1 200.00%
FI4000236765 B623 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Korko Vipu 1 100.00%
FI4000236799 B642 Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu NOK 1 142.00%
NO0010722721 A737 RC229 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield 5 100.00%
NO0010748577 B172 RC253 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield II 3 100.00%
NO0010763592 B331 RC266 – Nordea PP Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield III 2 100.00%
NO0010777808 B457 RC280 ¿ Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield IV 2 100.00%
NO0010792385 B583 RC289 Nordea PP Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield V 1 100.00%
NO0010792922 B594 RC294 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield VI 1 100.00%
NO0010802234 B630 RC296 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield VII 1 100.00%
SE0004868230 3763 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 6 7 93.00%
SE0004869295 3768 Nordea HY Max USA IV 7 100.00%
SE0004899870 3800 Nordea HY Max USA V 7 100.00%
SE0005033297 3858 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Ränta 7 100.00%
SE0005095494 3896 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Ränta 7 100.00%
SE0005216900 A058 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 12 6 137.24%
SE0005218500 A103 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 13 6 108.10%
SE0005364551 A175 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 7 6 100.00%
SE0005730991 A408 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 20 6 94.00%
SE0006599627 A923 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK 4 96.00%
SE0006599650 A943 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK 4 96.00%
SE0006992889 B128 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield, FRB 3 97.00%
SE0006992921 B137 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 17 3 100.00%
SE0007665385 B150 Kreditbevis USA HY15-100%, fixed coupon 3 100.00%
SE0007953799 B394 Kreditbevis USA High Yield 15-35%, fixed coupon PP 2 100.00%
SE0007981980 B358 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield2, FRB 2 98.00%
SE0008587216 B409 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, Mega 2 100.00%
SE0008587281 B431 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, Mega 2 100.00%
SE0008587307 B432 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PP 2 100.00%
SE0008587398 B447 Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 22 2 151.00%
SE0008587521 B463 Kreditbevis USA High Yield 15-35% TRP, PP 2 156.50%
SE0009554116 B555 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield3, FRB 1 99.00%
XS0994478187 A380 NBF CDX High Yield Floater 2019 6 100.00%
XS1029473714 A393 NBF CDX High Yield Floater II 2019 6 100.00%
XS1062679870 A521 Kreditbevis USA High Yield PP 5 132.93%
XS1128638266 A728 U.S. Floater 2020 5 100.00%
XS1136955363 A754 U.S. Floater 2020 II 5 100.00%
XS1170867474 A866 Kreditbevis USA High Yield 3 96.94%
XS1213710657 A924 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, USD 4 96.00%
XS1214670629 A925 U.S. High Yield 2020 4 100.00%
XS1253394685 B036 U.S. High Yield 2020 CAD 3 100.00%
XS1257735164 B045 U.S. High Yield II 2020 3 100.00%
XS1279435678 B068 U.S. High Yield III 2020 3 100.00%
XS1303491531 B131 U.S. High Yield 2021 CAD 3 100.00%
XS1323607314 B196 Credit Accumulator 2021 USD 3 267.89%
XS1324532099 B199 Credit Accumulator 2021 SEK 3 236.80%
XS1324532768 B200 Credit Accumulator 2021 DKK 3 233.14%
XS1332635272 B212 Credit Accumulator 2021 NOK 3 244.41%
XS1339026863 B229 Kreditbevis USA HY15-35%, Accumulator 3 204.00%
XS1399288734 B327 U.S. High Yield 2021 2 100.00%
XS1506585519 B443 U.S. High Yield 2022 2 100.00%
XS1593277525 B564 U.S. High Yield USD II 2022 1 100.00%
XS1595811529 B566 U.S. Credit Accumulator SEK II 2022 1 145.92%
XS1595811792 B567 U.S. Credit Accumulator DKK 2022 1 141.35%
XS1595811875 B568 U.S. Credit Accumulator USD 2022 1 163.97%
XS1611165991 B596 U.S Credit Accumulator EUR 2022 1 126.44%
XS1611524395 B597 U.S. High Yield USD III 2022 1 100.00%
XS1611524981 B599 U.S. High Yield GBP 2022 1 100.00%
XS1611525871 B595 U.S. High Yield EUR 2022 1 100.00%
XS1622423264 B605 Kreditbevis USA 15-35% USD, PP 1 100.00%
XS1626163239 B611 U.S. Credit Accumulator SEK III 2022 1 124.50%
XS1629753150 B614 U.S Credit Accumulator EUR II 2022 1 123.20%
XS1637906451 B626 U.S Credit Accumulator GPB 2022, PP 1 126.35%
XS1639377198 B619 Kreditbevis USA 15-35% SEK, PP 1 100.00%

 

 

