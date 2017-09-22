Structured Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) – Credit Event notice

Nordea Bank AB (publ)
________________________________________
ISSUANCE
by
NORDEA BANK AB (publ)
of
instruments listed in Annex 1
Issued pursuant to the Structured Note Programme (the “Notes”)
________________________________________
CREDIT EVENT NOTICE
On 20 September 2017 ISDA’s (International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.) Americas Determination Committee resolved that a Bankrupcty Credit Event has occurred in relation to the Reference Entity Toys R Us Inc.
Nordea Bank AB (publ) has determined, based on the above, that a Credit Event under the Terms and Conditions of the Notes has occurred in relation to Toys R Us Inc, which is a Reference Entity in the Notes.
The date of the Credit Event is 19 September 2017.
As the Credit Event related to Toys R Us Inc may reduce the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest amount is calculated (if any), holdings, trading lots and pool factors at Clearing System(s) and/or listing venue(s) are updated where applicable, see Annex 1.
Capitalized terms used in this notice have the same meaning as in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus for the Notes.
For further information regarding the determination of the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest is calculated (if any), reference is made to the Final Terms for the respective Notes.
Dated 22 September 2017
NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)
Annex 1
|ISIN
|Loan number
|Name
|Number of Credit Events that have occurred
|New redemption amount and the amount on which the interest is calculated (if any)
|DK0030394630
|B524
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Interval 2022
|1
|139.20%
|FI4000069190
|A313
|Luottotodistus USA High Yield
|6
|122.20%
|FI4000090899
|A735
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Tuotto
|5
|100.00%
|FI4000148986
|A921
|Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 7/2020
|4
|96.00%
|FI4000149216
|A999
|Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-25 % USD
|4
|221.76%
|FI4000149240
|B004
|Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-25 %
|4
|196.56%
|FI4000149539
|B088
|Erillislaina CDX NA HY s24 Tranche 0-34.3434 %
|3
|186.91%
|FI4000149893
|B183
|Erillislaina CDX NA HY s25 Tranche 0-35 %
|3
|237.71%
|FI4000149901
|B195
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra USD
|3
|180.00%
|FI4000149919
|B188
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|3
|100.00%
|FI4000149927
|B194
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra
|3
|162.00%
|FI4000149943
|B201
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra NOK
|3
|177.00%
|FI4000149950
|B202
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra UB
|3
|100.00%
|FI4000176821
|B231
|Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 1/2021
|3
|97.00%
|FI4000176847
|B233
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra
|3
|175.00%
|FI4000176854
|B234
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki 15-35 % Ekstra
|3
|100.00%
|FI4000176920
|B248
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka Maltti USD
|3
|136.00%
|FI4000176953
|B272
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra
|3
|170.00%
|FI4000177043
|B298
|Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 7/2021
|2
|98.00%
|FI4000177100
|B310
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra
|2
|155.00%
|FI4000177183
|B333
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra
|2
|135.00%
|FI4000177191
|B337
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177225
|B353
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177266
|B375
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto Ekstra USD
|2
|150.00%
|FI4000177290
|B382
|Erillislaina Yrityskori Amerikka III/2016
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177324
|B389
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra
|2
|158.00%
|FI4000177373
|B415
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177498
|B467
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177506
|B469
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|2
|100.00%
|FI4000177514
|B470
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Tuotto 15-35 % Ekstra
|2
|161.00%
|FI4000177571
|B486
|Korkotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield 1/2022
|1
|98.99%
|FI4000236617
|B577
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Kuponki Ekstra
|1
|100.00%
|FI4000236674
|B589
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko
|1
|165.00%
|FI4000236690
|B591
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko
|1
|141.00%
|FI4000236716
|B610
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu
|1
|178.00%
|FI4000236757
|B622
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu USD
|1
|200.00%
|FI4000236765
|B623
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kiinteä Korko Vipu
|1
|100.00%
|FI4000236799
|B642
|Luottotodistus Pohjois-Amerikka High Yield Kertyvä Korko Vipu NOK
|1
|142.00%
|NO0010722721
|A737
|RC229 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield
|5
|100.00%
|NO0010748577
|B172
|RC253 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield II
|3
|100.00%
|NO0010763592
|B331
|RC266 – Nordea PP Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield III
|2
|100.00%
|NO0010777808
|B457
|RC280 ¿ Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield IV
|2
|100.00%
|NO0010792385
|B583
|RC289 Nordea PP Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield V
|1
|100.00%
|NO0010792922
|B594
|RC294 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield VI
|1
|100.00%
|NO0010802234
|B630
|RC296 – Nordea Kredittbevis Nord-Amerika High Yield VII
|1
|100.00%
|SE0004868230
|3763
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 6
|7
|93.00%
|SE0004869295
|3768
|Nordea HY Max USA IV
|7
|100.00%
|SE0004899870
|3800
|Nordea HY Max USA V
|7
|100.00%
|SE0005033297
|3858
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Ränta
|7
|100.00%
|SE0005095494
|3896
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Ränta
|7
|100.00%
|SE0005216900
|A058
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 12
|6
|137.24%
|SE0005218500
|A103
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 13
|6
|108.10%
|SE0005364551
|A175
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 7
|6
|100.00%
|SE0005730991
|A408
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, Bevis 20
|6
|94.00%
|SE0006599627
|A923
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK
|4
|96.00%
|SE0006599650
|A943
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK
|4
|96.00%
|SE0006992889
|B128
|Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield, FRB
|3
|97.00%
|SE0006992921
|B137
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 17
|3
|100.00%
|SE0007665385
|B150
|Kreditbevis USA HY15-100%, fixed coupon
|3
|100.00%
|SE0007953799
|B394
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield 15-35%, fixed coupon PP
|2
|100.00%
|SE0007981980
|B358
|Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield2, FRB
|2
|98.00%
|SE0008587216
|B409
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, Mega
|2
|100.00%
|SE0008587281
|B431
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, Mega
|2
|100.00%
|SE0008587307
|B432
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PP
|2
|100.00%
|SE0008587398
|B447
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield Buffert, PB 22
|2
|151.00%
|SE0008587521
|B463
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield 15-35% TRP, PP
|2
|156.50%
|SE0009554116
|B555
|Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield3, FRB
|1
|99.00%
|XS0994478187
|A380
|NBF CDX High Yield Floater 2019
|6
|100.00%
|XS1029473714
|A393
|NBF CDX High Yield Floater II 2019
|6
|100.00%
|XS1062679870
|A521
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield PP
|5
|132.93%
|XS1128638266
|A728
|U.S. Floater 2020
|5
|100.00%
|XS1136955363
|A754
|U.S. Floater 2020 II
|5
|100.00%
|XS1170867474
|A866
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield
|3
|96.94%
|XS1213710657
|A924
|Kreditbevis USA High Yield, USD
|4
|96.00%
|XS1214670629
|A925
|U.S. High Yield 2020
|4
|100.00%
|XS1253394685
|B036
|U.S. High Yield 2020 CAD
|3
|100.00%
|XS1257735164
|B045
|U.S. High Yield II 2020
|3
|100.00%
|XS1279435678
|B068
|U.S. High Yield III 2020
|3
|100.00%
|XS1303491531
|B131
|U.S. High Yield 2021 CAD
|3
|100.00%
|XS1323607314
|B196
|Credit Accumulator 2021 USD
|3
|267.89%
|XS1324532099
|B199
|Credit Accumulator 2021 SEK
|3
|236.80%
|XS1324532768
|B200
|Credit Accumulator 2021 DKK
|3
|233.14%
|XS1332635272
|B212
|Credit Accumulator 2021 NOK
|3
|244.41%
|XS1339026863
|B229
|Kreditbevis USA HY15-35%, Accumulator
|3
|204.00%
|XS1399288734
|B327
|U.S. High Yield 2021
|2
|100.00%
|XS1506585519
|B443
|U.S. High Yield 2022
|2
|100.00%
|XS1593277525
|B564
|U.S. High Yield USD II 2022
|1
|100.00%
|XS1595811529
|B566
|U.S. Credit Accumulator SEK II 2022
|1
|145.92%
|XS1595811792
|B567
|U.S. Credit Accumulator DKK 2022
|1
|141.35%
|XS1595811875
|B568
|U.S. Credit Accumulator USD 2022
|1
|163.97%
|XS1611165991
|B596
|U.S Credit Accumulator EUR 2022
|1
|126.44%
|XS1611524395
|B597
|U.S. High Yield USD III 2022
|1
|100.00%
|XS1611524981
|B599
|U.S. High Yield GBP 2022
|1
|100.00%
|XS1611525871
|B595
|U.S. High Yield EUR 2022
|1
|100.00%
|XS1622423264
|B605
|Kreditbevis USA 15-35% USD, PP
|1
|100.00%
|XS1626163239
|B611
|U.S. Credit Accumulator SEK III 2022
|1
|124.50%
|XS1629753150
|B614
|U.S Credit Accumulator EUR II 2022
|1
|123.20%
|XS1637906451
|B626
|U.S Credit Accumulator GPB 2022, PP
|1
|126.35%
|XS1639377198
|B619
|Kreditbevis USA 15-35% SEK, PP
|1
|100.00%
