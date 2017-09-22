Structured Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) – Credit Event notice

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

________________________________________

ISSUANCE

by

NORDEA BANK AB (publ)

of

instruments listed in Annex 1

Issued pursuant to the Structured Note Programme (the “Notes”)

________________________________________

CREDIT EVENT NOTICE

On 20 September 2017 ISDA’s (International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.) Americas Determination Committee resolved that a Bankrupcty Credit Event has occurred in relation to the Reference Entity Toys R Us Inc.

Nordea Bank AB (publ) has determined, based on the above, that a Credit Event under the Terms and Conditions of the Notes has occurred in relation to Toys R Us Inc, which is a Reference Entity in the Notes.

The date of the Credit Event is 19 September 2017.

As the Credit Event related to Toys R Us Inc may reduce the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest amount is calculated (if any), holdings, trading lots and pool factors at Clearing System(s) and/or listing venue(s) are updated where applicable, see Annex 1.

Capitalized terms used in this notice have the same meaning as in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus for the Notes.

For further information regarding the determination of the redemption amount and the amount on which the interest is calculated (if any), reference is made to the Final Terms for the respective Notes.

Dated 22 September 2017

NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)





Annex 1