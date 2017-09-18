Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Lawsuit Against Certain Officers and Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stull, Stull & Brody announces that a lawsuit was commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against certain executive officers and members of the Board of Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Juno” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JUNO), pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) and applicable state laws.

The complaint alleges that certain of the Company’s officers and directors committed breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of Section 14 of the Exchange Act in connection with compensation and fees paid to certain officers and directors and a proxy statement issued to Juno’s shareholders seeking shareholder approval of the Company’s compensation policy.

If you own the securities of Juno and wish to discuss this matter or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Stull, Stull & Brody at 1-212-687-7230 extension 145, or by email to [email protected]

Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duties on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. Stull, Stull & Brody has offices in New York and Beverly Hills. The Stull, Stull & Brody website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:

Stull, Stull & Brody

Tel: 1-212-687-7230 Ext. 145

Fax: 1-212-490-2022

Attn: Jason D’Agnenica

Email: [email protected]