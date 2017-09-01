Stull, Stull & Brody Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Employee Benefit Plan Purchasers of American Depository Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) reminds investors that a class action lawsuit was commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of purchasers of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (“Teva”) American Depository Shares (“ADS”) (NYSE:TEVA), between February 9, 2015 and November 3, 2016 (“Class Period”), in Teva’s voluntary and contributory employee benefit plans. If you contributed money in any of Teva’s voluntary employee benefit plans and acquired Teva ADSs as a result of such contributions, your rights may be affected.

The complaint alleges, among other claims, that Teva’s Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission violated Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 by omitting material facts and otherwise containing inaccurate, misleading and untrue statements of fact pertaining to Teva’s business and its operational and financial results, and more specifically relating to Teva’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) compliance and the alleged price fixing of generic drugs.

