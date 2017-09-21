Neste Corporation

Stuttgart Airport ground fleet vehicles fuelled by Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Stuttgart Airport has started using Neste MY Renewable Diesel as a solution to reduce its CO2 emissions and as part of the climate program of Baden-Württemberg’s state airport in Germany. By switching to premium-quality “drop-in” renewable diesel in its diesel-powered ground fleet, the airport is able to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. All the ground fleet vehicles which are not electrified, such as the trucks of the airport fire department and winter service equipment, will be using Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

“The state airport is the first transportation company in Baden-Württemberg that extensively fuels its vehicle fleet with renewable diesel. The climate-friendly fuel adds to the targeted support of e-mobility and alternative drives on the ground and in the air. This is another important step for climate and health protection”, says Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of Baden-Württemberg and Board Chairman of Flughafen Stuttgart GmbH.

“We are very pleased to support Stuttgart Airport in its transformation towards climate-neutral airport by 2050. It is always a joy to see our fuel meet the high expectations with its convincing quality and performance”, says Neste’s Kaisa Hietala, Executive Vice President, Renewable Products.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is supplied locally with the brand name C.A.R.E. Diesel® by Neste’s distribution partner Tool Fuel Service GmbH, a company specialized in the distribution of renewable fuel in Germany.

“Our goal of running the entire airport climate-neutrally by 2050 is a very ambitious task. The use of C.A.R.E. Diesel complements our previous efforts for climate protection and our apron staff benefits from it as well”, says Walter Schoefer, Management Director of Flughafen Stuttgart GmbH.

Benefits of Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a premium-quality fuel. It outperforms both conventional biodiesel and even conventional fossil diesel in terms of engine performance and environmental impact. The fuel’s performance is also excellent in cold weather.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a “drop-in fuel” which can be used to replace conventional fossil diesel without any modifications to the existing diesel engines or investments in storage or logistical systems.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel in brief

Using Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced from renewable raw materials, can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% over the lifecycle of the product compared to conventional fossil diesel. Its use can additionally reduce levels of local emissions that have a negative impact on air quality. The fuel outperforms both conventional biodiesel (Fatty Acid Methyl Ester i.e. FAME) and even conventional fossil diesel in terms of engine performance and environmental impact. Neste is a forerunner with regards to renewable raw material research and development, and very much focused on very poor-quality wastes and residues. The company produces its renewable products from over 10 different raw materials. Nearly 80 percent of the company’s renewable products are based on waste and residues.

Stuttgart Airport in brief

Stuttgart Airport has more than 10 million passengers each year. About 55 airlines run flights to more than 100 destinations worldwide. In one of Europe’s economically strongest regions, the airport is a major provider of mobility for people and the economy, both from and to Baden-Wuerttemberg. Recognizing its responsibility for the environment, neighbors and society, Stuttgart Airport aims at becoming one of the best-performing and most sustainable airports in Europe – the fairport STR.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) builds sustainable solutions for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality and low-emission renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner whose expertise, research and sustainable practices are appreciated worldwide. In 2016, Neste’s net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com