Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at Deutsche Bank’s 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sucampo) (Nasdaq:SCMP), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, October 4th at 2:15PM Mountain.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly specialized medicines. Sucampo has a late-stage pipeline of product candidates in clinical development for orphan disease areas, including VTS-270, a mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-B-cyclodextrins with a specific compositional fingerprint that has been granted orphan designation in the U.S. and Europe and is in a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C-1, a rare progressive genetic disorder. VTS-270 has also been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. Sucampo has an exclusive option for the North American rights to CPP-1X/sulindac, which is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis and has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S. The company has two marketed products – AMITIZA and RESCULA. For more information, please visit www.sucampo.com.

The Sucampo logo and the tagline, The Science of Innovation, are registered trademarks of Sucampo AG. AMITIZA is a registered trademark of Sucampo AG.

Follow us on Twitter (@Sucampo_Pharma). Follow us on LinkedIn (Sucampo Pharmaceuticals).

Twitter LinkedIn

Contact:

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Silvia Taylor

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

1-240-223-3718

[email protected]