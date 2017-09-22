Sunwing encourages customers to get ahead of their winter vacation with savings of up to 40% and Price Drop Guarantee

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good news for Canadians keen to beat those inevitable winter chills. Just launched today, Sunwing, the #1tothesun, is offering incredible savings of up to 40% on fall and winter vacation packages at top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8184ee80-822e-49b1-9ca7-797e0eb0733a

What’s more, those that book their ideal winter escape by October 6th will also receive Sunwing’s Price Drop Guarantee protection for free*. With the promise of money back – guaranteed – should the price of their vacation drop, Canadians will have to move quickly to ensure that they don’t miss out on their perfect winter escape.

As the #1 for family, adult and luxury vacations, Sunwing offers the largest selection of top-rated adults and family resorts. Vacationers also enjoy exclusive perks and privileges from Kids Stay, Play, and Eat FREE deals to unlimited à la carte dining and spa discounts depending on the resort that they select. They also benefit from additional savings when they pre-purchase Sunwing Experiences, carefully selected day trips and excursions designed to ensure that they see the highlights of their chosen destination.

One of the many popular resorts included in the promotion is Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica. Boasting a thrilling water park with splash pad for toddlers and complimentary kids and teen clubs, this is a favourite amongst younger travellers. Adults are sure to appreciate the varied complimentary watersports, nightly entertainment, bars serving premium spirits and wide range of specialty dining options offered at no additional charge.

Vacationers may also be tempted by savings at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This beachfront paradise boasts luxurious accommodations (including options to sleep families of five or more), an extensive pool complex, complimentary kids club and an array of complimentary activities such as archery, kayaking and snorkelling.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service that includes a sparkling wine toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks, including menu choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

To book your next vacation, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* Price Drop Guarantee applies to departure dates between December 21, 2017 and April 30, 2018 inclusive only and allows claims up to $400 back should the price of a vacation drop outside 28 business days before departure.

About Sunwing

As the #1 to the sun and North America’s largest vertically integrated travel company, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 34 airports across Canada to over 50 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the #1 leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://mobile.twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://plus.google.com/+sunwing/posts

https://www.youtube.com/SunwingTV

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | [email protected]