Suominen Corporation announces indicative results of Tender Offer for its Notes due 2019. Suominen also announces a successful outcome of its Noteholders’ Meeting for its Notes due 2019

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the consent solicitation and tender offer memorandum dated 6 September 2017 (the "Consent Solicitation and Tender Offer Memorandum").

Tender Offer regarding Suominen’s outstanding Notes

Suominen Corporation (“Suominen” or the “Issuer”) and Nordea Bank AB (publ) (the “Offeror”) today announce the indicative results of the invitation to all holders (the “Noteholders”) of the EUR 75,000,000 4.375% notes due 2019 (ISIN: FI4000108576) (the “Notes”) issued by Suominen to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the “Tender Offer”).

At the Tender Deadline at 4:30 p.m. (EET) on 18 September 2017, valid Tender and Voting Instructions of EUR 59 270 000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes has been received pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Offeror intends to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered subject to the successful completion of the issuance of New Notes as fully described in the Consent Solicitation and Tender Offer Memorandum or Suominen has in its discretion waived the condition. If the Notes are accepted for purchase, the Offeror will pay a cash purchase price for Notes validly tendered equal to 107.20 per cent of the nominal amount of each Note (the “Tender Consideration”). At the time of publication of this release, the condition of issue of New Notes has not yet been fulfilled. The expected settlement date for the Tender Offer is 2 October 2017.

Consent Solicitation and results of Noteholders’ Meeting

Suominen also announces the successful completion of its consent solicitation from all Noteholders to approve the Proposal to amend the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. The Noteholders’ Meeting was held at 8:30 a.m. (EET) on 25 September 2017 in respect of the Notes. At the Noteholders’ Meeting the quorum requirement was duly met and the Resolution was passed.

Suominen will pay the Early Consent Fee to Noteholders that has submitted valid Consent Voting Instructions in favour of the Proposal before the Early Consent Fee Deadline in accordance with the terms set out in the Consent Solicitation and Tender Offer Memorandum. The payment of the Early Consent Fee will occur no later than ten (10) business days following the occurrence of the Effective Date. If the Effective Date does not occur, no Early Consent Fee will be payable.

Noteholders who have validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer are exclusively compensated for such tender through the Tender Consideration (which is inclusive of the Early Consent Fee) and such Noteholders are not eligible to receive any additional Early Consent Fee with respect to tendered Notes.

The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are made on the terms and conditions, and subject to the offer and distribution restrictions, described in the Consent Solicitation and Tender Offer Memorandum.

Offeror, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent:

Nordea Bank AB (publ): Tel: +45 6161 2996 / Email: [email protected]

Tender and Tabulation Agent

Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Issuer Services

Aleksis Kiven katu 3-5

VC 215

FI-00020 Nordea

Finland

Email: [email protected]

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

President & CEO, Nina Kopola

For further enquiries, please contact:

CFO, Tapio Engström, tel. 010 214 300

Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs over 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

