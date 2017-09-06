Superconductor Technologies Inc. to Participate at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq:SCON) will present at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on Sept. 10-12, 2017 being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

STI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quiram, will provide an overview of the company’s business during the live presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at 11:15 a.m. ET. Mr. Quiram and Adam Shelton, VP Product Line Management and Marketing, will be available on Monday, Sept. 11th and Tuesday, Sept. 12th to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to meet with management or attend STI’s presentation, please register at www.rodmanevents.com. Upon confirmation, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting.

A live webcast of management’s presentation will be available in the investor section of STI’s website http://www.suptech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

Contact: Investor Relations Contact

Cathy Mattison or Kirsten Chapman

LHA

+1-415-433-3777

[email protected]