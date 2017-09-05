Suspension of automatic order matching in AS „Latvijas Gāze” shares will take place on November 16, 2017

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 5, 2017 to suspend automatic order matching in AS „Latvijas Gāze” (GZER, ISIN code: LV0000100899) shares during the company’s extraordinary general meeting on November 16, 2017, taking into account the request made by the company.
Automatic order matching is going to be suspended with the start of the company’s general meeting on November 16, 2017 at 12:00 (EET).
Automatic order matching will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the extraordinary general meeting.
