Swiftype Enhances Enterprise Search for Business Users with Salesforce Federated Search

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swiftype recently announced a new integration between Salesforce Federated Search and Swiftype Enterprise Search, providing Salesforce users the ability to find and access content where it lives—in Dropbox and Google Drive directories, Confluence spaces, JIRA issues, Slack channels, Gmail conversations, and many other disparate sources—without ever leaving Salesforce.  

Swiftype connects to, crawls, and indexes all assets in a variety of systems including those mentioned above as well as Box, Sharepoint, Evernote, Microsoft Office 365 and Outlook, Github, and more.

Customers benefit from the addition of Swiftype’s artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) technologies into Salesforce Federated Search. These technologies help identify a user’s true intent for every search, applying refinements automatically, and returning only the most relevant search results.

“Salesforce is the global leader in CRM, and our integration brings the power of true enterprise search to the Salesforce Platform,” said Matt Riley, Swiftype CEO and Co-founder. “As companies continue to move more functions and data to the cloud, we will be there to facilitate their journey and boost productivity with our solution.”

Swiftype’s integration with Salesforce Federated Search lets employees search once and see results from all their content sources in the same results page. Swiftype’s backend technology understands search queries and prioritizes content sources based on the queries text itself, historical search behaviors across the organization, and even the individual’s role and demonstrated preferences. For example, when support reps who work on cases often reference articles or documentation stored in apps like Confluence or Sharepoint, the system learns to prioritize results from those applications. The entire search experience is integrated directly into the user’s existing Salesforce-based workflow, minimizing context switching and resulting in dramatic improvements to employee productivity and efficiency.

HOW IT WORKS
Users can launch Swiftype Enterprise Search several different ways:
1) directly from the search bar (see Figure 1)
2) from an embedded Swiftype Search tab (see Figure 2)
3) by installing and using Swiftype’s browser extension (see Figure 3)

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f79eda4d-b869-4d71-8d62-d9fbc37c0498

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/407a69e2-c930-4c2b-805d-bd7ca25bc2a9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/951b96d6-b4f0-41e6-9c78-9cd817273a49

GETTING STARTED
Get started with Salesforce Federated Search by contacting Swiftype here.
More details on implementation can be found on the Salesforce blog here.

Salesforce and others are among trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.  

About Swiftype
Founded in 2012, Swiftype’s industry leading search platform delivers accurate, relevant and customizable search results for businesses. Swiftype’s products, Enterprise Search and Site Search, have revolutionized the way people find information internally across their organization and on public facing websites. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $23 million in funding, from investors including NEA and Y Combinator. Its strong customer portfolio includes AT&T, Shopify, SurveyMonkey, Hubspot, Engadget, and TechCrunch. For more information, visit https://swiftype.com/ and @Swiftype

CONTACT: CONTACT:
Carol Tong
[email protected]
510-304-6139
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
