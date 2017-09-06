GENEVA (Reuters) – Syrian forces have used chemical weapons more than two dozen times during the country’s civil war, including in April’s deadly attack on Khan Sheikhoun, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Syrian government forces used chemical weapons more than two dozen times: U.N. - September 6, 2017
- ‘Dreamer’ issue adds to packed U.S. congressional agenda - September 6, 2017
- Syrian government dropped sarin on Khan Sheikoun: U.N. - September 6, 2017