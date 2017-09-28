Breaking News
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Hosts 18 PACE Medical Directors at 2017 Annual Clinical Advisory Panel Meeting

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareKinesis, a division of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), today announced it will be holding its 9th Clinical Advisory Panel (CAP) Meeting, bringing together Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) physicians from across the country. The meeting will focus on collaborative approaches for improving health outcomes at the pharmacy level and will be held at Tabula Rasa’s headquarters in Moorestown, NJ on September 28th-29th.

“We are delighted to be hosting another CAP Meeting with our PACE Medical Directors,” said CareKinesis President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “This annual meeting is a great opportunity for our Clinical Pharmacists to interact with the Medical Directors, ensuring we are collaborating to improve patient outcomes and benefit our PACE participants.”

Topics that will be discussed during the two-day meeting include:

  • Medication Risk Assessment Models
  • Misuse/Overuse of Antipsychotic Drugs
  • Magnitude of Polypharmacy and Comparative Challenges
  • Improving Opioid Prescribing
      

Additionally, new Medical Directors will receive a separate orientation on pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics and how these pharmacology branches impact patient medication use.  All participants will receive continuing education credits for attending the educational sessions. 

Presentations from TRHC and CareKinesis staff will examine different strategies for improving the identification of medication interactions. TRHC Chief Scientific Officer, Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD, will discuss the concepts of risk stratification and risk scoring, and will compare models currently utilized in the healthcare system. CareKinesis Vice President for Medication Risk Mitigation, Kevin Bain, PharmD, MPH, will focus on the misuse/overuse of antipsychotic medications.

Robert Straka, PharmD, Department Chair and Professor, Department of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology (ECP), University of Minnesota, will keynote the meeting, speaking about the “Perspectives on Mitigating Adverse Drug Reactions.”  Dr. Straka will outline the need for risk-management plans targeting adverse drug events (ADEs) and describe practices that will aid in mitigating ADEs.

PACE organizations nationwide rely on CareKinesis to improve medication safety and adherence and to reduce hospitalizations and recidivism. CareKinesis accomplishes this through prospective, geriatric-trained and board-certified pharmacist medication management services in collaboration with PACE prescribers, a proprietary electronic medication platform that includes its Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix®, adherence packaging choices and flexible medication access options. CareKinesis formed CAP as a physician-user group comprised of client Medical Directors and/or their designees.

About CareKinesis
CareKinesis partners with healthcare organizations to provide personalized medication therapy management and pharmacy services for high-risk populations. The results are enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. The CareKinesis Medication Care Plan Support Center and Medication Adherence Packaging Pharmacy deliver individually customized medicine using unique robotic technology and a proprietary web-based electronic medication management and reporting platform, EireneRx®.  It is the first, national PACE-specific pharmacy and the market leader. For more information, please visit www.carekinesis.com.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk.  Medication risk management is TRHC’s leading offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise Advisor®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations.  www.tabularasahealthcare.com 

Media Contact:
Dianne Semingson                                                                                                         
[email protected] 
T: 215-870-0829   

