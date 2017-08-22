Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company optimizing medication safety by deploying new medication risk mitigation digital software solutions and novel, proprietary medication decision support tools, today announced that Chairman and CEO, Calvin Knowlton, Ph.D., Orsula Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, President, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Adams, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Dr. Knowlton, Dr. Knowlton, and Mr. Adams are scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo 2017 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.trhc.com. The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be available for 90 days at the same URL.

Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the 2017 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to personalize and optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. For more information, please visit: www.TRHC.com.

