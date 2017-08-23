Taconic Biosciences Plans to Relocate Headquarters to Albany, NY Area

HUDSON, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences announces plans to move its corporate headquarters up the Hudson River from Hudson to the Albany, NY area at the end of 2017. The new location is near several existing Taconic facilities in Rensselaer, 45 miles from its primary operations facility in Germantown, NY, and accessible to all global locations.

With Taconic’s increasing prominence within the global pharmaceutical industry, the location of the new headquarters will provide a more convenient venue for key stakeholders and customers, provide access to highly-skilled talent, and puts Taconic in the center of the booming Albany technology hub. The new facility will house the company’s leadership team, as well as members of its product strategy, marketing, human resources, finance, quality, customer service, and business technology teams. 35 jobs will relocate to the Albany area, while 28 will move to the Germantown facility. “Relocating Taconic’s headquarters to the Health Sciences Campus expands on a long-standing relationship between the two organizations. The resulting co-location of more than 130 Taconic employees will increase internal collaboration across functions. The site’s easily accessible location to highly educated talent, as well as proximity to prospective partners and customers, makes it an ideal fit,” shared David Lester, senior vice president of human resources and organization development.

Located on the Albany Health Sciences Campus in Rensselaer, NY, the new corporate headquarters will be in the state-of-the-art Cancer Research Center building, which already houses Taconic’s molecular analysis laboratory. The site is home to other key players within the pharmaceutical industry, notably Regeneron, Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Albany Medical College, Albany College of Pharmacy, and several other biomedical organizations. Taconic also occupies two other buildings on the campus, housing its scientific services business and operations functions. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Taconic and bring additional jobs to the UABDC property,” expressed Richard P. McGinn Jr, executive director at the University at Albany Bioscience Development Corporation.

The address of the Cancer Research Center building on the Albany Health Campus is:

1 Discovery Drive

Rensselaer, NY 12144

With over six decades of animal model experience, Taconic Biosciences leveraged its strong roots in the Hudson Valley to build an international organization that is recognized as a global leader in in biomedical research.

