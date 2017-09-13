Tech Armor Announces New Screen Protectors for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech Armor, the leading screen protector and mobile accessory brand, today announced two new screen protectors and a case for the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Designed specifically for the Apple iPhone X and its new display, the Tech Armor Case-Friendly Ballistic Glass Screen Protector does not interfere with the sensors on the iPhone X and features a polished, rounded 2.5D edge to reduce chipping. The Tech Armor FlexProtect for iPhone X features a slim, clear profile and provides complete protection with excellent shock absorption and scratch resistance.

Made from the highest-grade Japanese Asahi glass, the Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector helps prevent from accidental drops and scratches. Its strong, rainbow-free adhesive clings to the iPhone X display seamlessly for a bubble-free installation.

Constructed of thermoplastic (TPU), the Tech Armor FlexProtect Case for iPhone X is flexible yet stronger and more durable than silicone. The soft TPU absorbs and redirects impact forces around the iPhone X, while raised edges protect the screen from scratches. Its precision cutouts and molded buttons provide access to all buttons and ports, while raised feet on the back protect the newly-designed camera lens.

The multilayered Tech Armor HD Clear Film Screen Protector is the most affordable way to protect the iPhone X from scratches, drops and daily wear, while providing incredible clarity and 3D Touch accuracy. With no interference with sensors on the iPhone X, the HD Clear Film Screen Protector is made of Japanese PET film and high-grade silicone adhesives.

“iPhone X owners will want to enjoy the full capabilities of the new iPhone X Super Retina display such as the TrueDepth Camera, Face ID, AR games and Animoji,” said Joe Jaconi, general manager and co-founder of Tech Armor. “We paid attention to these needs and designed screen protectors that would not disrupt the new user experiences that iPhone X brings. The Tech Armor Ballistic Glass and HD Film Screen Protectors do not block the iPhone X sensors, will work with most cases and most importantly, will protect your new iPhone X against drops and scratches.”

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector [2-pack] for iPhone X (coming soon), iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (available now) – $7.95

99.99 percent HD clarity and 3D Touch accuracy: made from the highest-grade Japanese Asahi glass, multilayered screen protector features polished, rounded edges

Precision cutout prevents interference with the new TrueDepth Camera and Face ID sensors

Thin profile at 0.3mm, tempered glass screen protector carries 9H rating for surface hardness

Anti-fingerprint, oleophobic coating resists smudges to maintain the new Super Retina clarity of iPhone X display

Polished 2.5D edge to reduce chipping

Strong, rainbow-free adhesive clings to each iPhone display seamlessly for a bubble-free installation

Case friendly: works with most iPhone X cases and won’t interfere with installation

ALL screens are backed by the Tech Armor Limited Lifetime Warranty

Tech Armor FlexProtect Case for iPhone X – $9.95 – coming soon

TPU case offers more flexibility, strength and durability than silicone

Excellent shock absorption and scratch resistance

Premium protection with slim, clear profile

Tactile finish decreases chances of dropping the device

Clear, anti-yellowing exterior shows off the beauty of the iPhone X

Full access with precision cut-outs and molded buttons

Tech Armor HD Clear Film Screen Protector (3-Pack) for iPhone X (coming soon), iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (available now) – $5.95

Advanced technology HD clear protection against scratches and drops

Made of Japanese PET film and high-grade silicone adhesives for rainbow-free viewing clarity and easy, bubble-free installation

Works with most iPhone X cases and won’t interfere with installation

About Tech Armor

Since its inception in 2012, Tech Armor has quickly risen to the top of the mobile accessory industry by addressing the customer’s need to protect and connect their smartphones and tablets with high quality solutions at budget-friendly prices. Tech Armor’s portfolio includes Prime Glass screen protectors featuring Accessory Glass 2 by Corning®, Ballistic Glass screen protectors, power banks, cases and MFI-certified cables. Branching out into new territory, a new line of Universal Magnetic Car Mounts provide secure and stable access to your device while on the road. Tech Armor products meet the highest quality standard in the industry, which has been through diligent product development and testing.

For added peace of mind, Tech Armor establishes lifetime connections and trust with their customers through exceptional customer service and an industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty.

To learn more, visit http://www.techarmor.com/. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

