Telix Pharmaceuticals and CellSight Technologies Conclude Collaboration and License Agreement for VisAcT ImmunoPET Technology

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix, the Company) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a collaboration and licensing agreement with CellSight Technologies, Inc. (CellSight) for the VisAcT immunoPET imaging technology (VisAcT). The VisAcT technology enables visualization of the localization and migration of immune cells using Positron Emission Tomography (PET), an important imaging modality in the management of cancer.

The agreement between the companies enables Telix to use the VisAcT imaging technology in the development of its portfolio of molecularly-targeted radiation (MTR) therapeutics. There is a significant immune response component to the therapeutic use of targeted radiation and Telix believes that the VisAcT technology will assist in understanding the optimal dosing and delivery of MTR therapeutics, including in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch stated, “We are very pleased to be working with Aruna and the CellSight team, and to be able to deploy this technology in our planned clinical trials. The imaging of immune function with PET has the potential to greatly enhance the optimization of our therapeutic products and CellSight and their collaborators at UCSF and Stanford are thought leaders in this field.”

CellSight CEO Aruna Gambhir stated, “Telix joins a number of international biopharmaceutical companies that have recognized the potential of CellSight’s VisAcT technology in visualizing immune response. We are delighted to be working with the Telix team, to support the use of our technology for their internal development programs. We will also be working closely with the Telix team for the manufacturing and clinical provision of VisAcT technology in Australia and New Zealand, where there is considerable interest in the use of the technology to support cancer immunology clinical trials, particularly for melanoma.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Telix has the right to use the VisAcT technology in concert with its own product development, as well as the commercial rights to manufacture and sell the technology and Australia and New Zealand. Telix intends to work with its domestic manufacturing partner, Cyclotek (Aust) P/L, to make the VisAcT technology available for domestic commercial and academic clinical trials, including Australian clinical sites that have been recruited as part of larger multinational immuno-oncology trials. Under the terms of the agreement, Telix is obliged to pay CellSight certain milestone and royalty payments (undisclosed).

About CellSight Technologies, Inc.

CellSight Technologies is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Francisco, United Stated. CellSight specializes in the development of PET imaging tracers for diagnostic imaging in the immunotherapy field.

For more information visit www.cellsighttech.com.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or molecularly-targeted radiation (MTR). The Company is developing an advanced portfolio of oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is an unlisted public company.

For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

