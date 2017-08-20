Ten sailors missing after U.S. warship collides with tanker near Singapore

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ten sailors are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore on Monday, the U.S. Navy said, the second accident involving U.S. Navy destroyers in Asian waters in little more than two months.
