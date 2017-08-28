TerraBioGen Announces Trial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerraBioGen Technologies Inc., a developer of proprietary high-value agriculturally bioactive products, announces corn field trials from the 2016 growing season. The average yield increase of treated plot replicates was 14.9 percent over the untreated control. The trial was conducted by Ecologistics Research Services near London, Ontario, Canada. The commercial seed was provided through cooperation with a Tier 1 seed company and TerraBioGen’s product was applied as a standard thin film seed treatment.

“We are encouraged by these results which are consistent with the double digit percentage yield improvement achieved by our products over control plots in field corn trials conducted over the past 3 years.” said TerraBioGen’s CEO, Blair Heffelfinger.

About TerraBioGen

TerraBioGen Technologies Inc. is a developer of innovative, proprietary, high-value, environmentally sustainable bioproducts and biostimulants that improve crop health and yields, and increase abiotic and biotic stress tolerance in agricultural and horticultural crops. The Company is committed to research and development to continue to improve the effectiveness of its technologies, the quality of its products, and the creation of new product lines.

