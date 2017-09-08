TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – (TEVA)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 23, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), if they purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) and/or shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange between November 15, 2016 and August 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Get Help

Teva Pharmaceutical investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-american-depository-shares-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Teva Pharmaceutical and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2017, Teva disclosed the recording of a goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 billion for Q2 2017 related to the acquisition of Actavis Generics as a result of poor performance in its U.S. generics sector, as well as lower overall expected poor performance due to increased competition and delays in product launches.

On this news, the price of Teva Pharmaceutical’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler’s team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.