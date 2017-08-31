PORT ARTHUR, Texas (Reuters) – A flood-hit southeast Texas city lost its drinking water supply and police and soldiers rescued thousands still stranded on Thursday after powerful storm Harvey killed 44 people and displaced more than a million on the Gulf Coast.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Texas city loses water, 44 dead, but thousands of Harvey survivors rescued - August 31, 2017
- Firefighters make progress on California wildfire despite heat - August 31, 2017
- City loses water, thousands of Harvey survivors rescued, 38 dead - August 31, 2017