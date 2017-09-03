HOUSTON (Reuters) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday said damage from Hurricane Harvey would exceed that of epic hurricanes Katrina or Sandy, likely reaching $150 billion to $180 billion.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Vote ruling by chief justice surprises Kenyans, but not his colleagues - September 3, 2017
- Texas governor estimates storm damage at $150 billion to $180 billion - September 3, 2017
- Funds for Harvey victims may be delayed without debt limit increase -Mnuchin - September 3, 2017