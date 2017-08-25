The Chefs’ Warehouse Acquires Fells Point Wholesale Meats

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Fells Point Wholesale Meats (“Fells Point”), based in Baltimore, MD. Founded in 1993, Fells Point is a specialty protein manufacturer and distributor in the metro Baltimore, Washington DC area.

“I would like to welcome Erik, Leo and the entire Fells Point organization into our growing family of companies,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. “We believe that this acquisition adds the processing facility needed to grow protein in the North East and even more importantly the expertise to support our nearly 150 sales professionals with over 5,000 customers in the region. Erik and Leo mastered the art of butchering in Europe and honed their craft in the United States. Experts in specialty meat with a focus on quality and service to fine dining establishments, we feel that Fells Point is built on principles that parallel our own.”

The Chefs’ Warehouse initially entered the Mid-Atlantic market in 1999 through greenfield expansion. In May of 2008 the Company acquired specialty food distribution company, American Gourmet Foods. It’s currently the Company’s third largest market.

“I grew up in a butcher shop with my dad, at 12 years old I knew that this is what I was meant to do,” said Erik Oosterwijk, an owner and co-founder of Fells Point. “Leo and I were both educated in butcher schools in Europe and ultimately brought those skills and passions to Baltimore, MD. Nearly 25 years ago we bought a small place in Little Italy and eventually became one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of high-end meat in the Baltimore area. We look forward to joining Chris, an entrepreneur himself, and the rest of the Chefs’ Warehouse team as we all focus on providing our customers the highest quality specialty products and outstanding service.”

Fells Point is expected to generate approximately $55.0 million in annualized net sales and be accretive to earnings next year. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 34,000 products to more than 26,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

