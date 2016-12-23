The financial reports of JSC VEF will be published as follows :
– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 31 December 2016 – 29.02.2017;
– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 31 March 2017 – 31.05.2017;
– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 30 June 2017 -31.08.2017;
– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 30 September 2017 -30.11.2017.
The Management Board of JSC VEF.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- The financial Calendars of JSC VEF for the year 2017. - December 23, 2016
- Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 22, 2016 - December 23, 2016
- Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market Analysis & Trends 2016 – Forecast to 2025: Increasing Funding in Wound Care and Development - December 23, 2016