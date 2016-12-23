The financial Calendars of JSC VEF for the year 2017.

The financial reports of JSC VEF will be published as follows :

– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 31 December 2016 – 29.02.2017;

– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 31 March 2017 – 31.05.2017;

– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 30 June 2017 -31.08.2017;

– the unaudited financial report for the period ended on 30 September 2017 -30.11.2017.



The Management Board of JSC VEF.