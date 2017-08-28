The Fremont Company Announces Frank’s Sauerkraut to be Official Kraut Sponsor of Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest

FREMONT, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frank’s Kraut is bringing the authentic flavor of real sauerkraut to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin this year as official sauerkraut sponsor of their 15th annual Oktoberfest event. The three-day festival of all things German advises attendees to “halt deine Lederhosen” (hold on to your Lederhosen) and prepare for stein-holding contests, music, dancing and native German dishes, many involving Frank’s Kraut.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a97854b6-e8b5-4c1e-adff-c40fa4c22b9e

“Over the years, we have enhanced the authenticity of the event, entertainment, and family-fun activities. This would not be possible without the support of our local business community and from our larger corporate sponsors, such as our official sauerkraut sponsor, Frank’s Kraut. Not only do all attendees enjoying a traditional-style Oktoberfest bratwurst top it with Frank’s Sauerkraut, over a dozen attendees participate in the Frank’s Sauerkraut Eating Contest each day. This event is a hit each year with hundreds of attendees cheering on the participants,” says Maranda Mahr, Programs Director.

The Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs from September 15-17, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. For more information: http://gochippewafalls.com/events/oktoberfest

About The Fremont Company

The Fremont Company is a 112-year-old consumer food products company, headquartered in Fremont, OH. The Fremont Company manufactures, markets, and distributes store brand and branded food products to customers worldwide, including private brand ketchup, Frank’s Sauerkraut and Mississippi BBQ Sauce. http://www.fremontcompany.com